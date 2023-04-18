The front-page story in the April 15 edition of The Astorian stated Warrenton is thinking about moving their public library from its current location, which they rent from the Warrenton School District, to a new location to save future monthly rent expenses by relocating to a different place they potentially already own.
I want to suggest the Warrenton City Commission consider using the urban renewal funds, which they have the final say on using. These funds could be used to build an addition onto the existing Warrenton Community Center, which the city already owns.
The south side of the Warrenton Community Center was originally intended to be used for future growth, and there should be sufficient land there to provide enough space which the library requires.
There is plenty of parking, and the location is almost the same distance from the local schools and the center of downtown. There used to be regular senior citizens’ daily activity occurring at that location, which could potentially provide short-term volunteers to help with library activities if the library gets very busy.
If building a public library isn't considered urban renewal, then these funds are not correctly named. I am not a lawyer, and my crazy common sense may be totally off base.