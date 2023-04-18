The front-page story in the April 15 edition of The Astorian stated Warrenton is thinking about moving their public library from its current location, which they rent from the Warrenton School District, to a new location to save future monthly rent expenses by relocating to a different place they potentially already own.

I want to suggest the Warrenton City Commission consider using the urban renewal funds, which they have the final say on using. These funds could be used to build an addition onto the existing Warrenton Community Center, which the city already owns.

