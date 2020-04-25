The last voyage of the remaining ferryboat that served in the Astoria-Megler ferry service is drawing near. Where is a suitable location for its final resting place?
I imagine the Tourist No. 2 could pay for its keep even more handily out of the water than it could in the water. Upkeep costs would be negligible, compared to the never-ending expenses related to moorage fees.
Hauling it out at the Astoria Marine Construction Co. seems a viable solution. This fabled shipyard may have the capability to at least set the boat on blocks.
Where there is a will, there is a way, and this arrangement might turn into a lucrative tourist attraction if, for instance, the Columbia River Maritime Museum were to become involved. The AMCO shipyard itself is a time-capsule maritime institution, and a potential maritime museum annex. All it takes is money.
Failing all this, we might as well disembowel the old boat and scuttle it on Taylor Sands. It wouldn't be the first time it had been run aground, and its rotting hulk would make a nice visual for North Slope residences, plus becoming an ideal rookery for nesting cormorants.
GARY DURHEIM
Seaside
