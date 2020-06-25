I wanted to write something cheery with the summer months ahead. However, it's difficult for me this year with COVID-19 and its noncompliers, plus now the ugliness of racism and, more important, subtle racism.
Both the noncompliance and racism are rooted in illogic. Anyway, hopefully within the near months, we will have a vaccine. The other has been with us for centuries.
Back to something just cheery, the rhododendrons came out beautifully again this year. Astoria was a flower garden despite the empty stores. The beauty of flowers and other vegetation is uplifting to the human spirit. To walk or just sit and look at the spring wonder while breathing the fresh air are, to me, just great.
In Astoria, the days can change from cool to warm depending on the part of town you are in. Here we are warm at 70 degrees, and have a heat wave at 85 degrees. I remember the South being 90 degrees and sweaty in April.
The big rains have ceased, and now we wish we had more to keep things from drying up — but it is hard to beat summers here.
In the past, I remember trying to schedule time off for at least a few days from the heat. My wife and I thought about Colorado and California but said, "Hey, we have never been to the Oregon Coast." That was years ago, and the beginning of our love affair with Astoria.
Be safe for you and others.
NORM HOOGE
Astoria
