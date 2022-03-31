I am writing in full support of increasing the stock of affordable housing in Clatsop County and within Astoria, more specifically.
Every person deserves to have their basic needs met. I encourage our community to find compassion, empathy and a sense of community care as we consider the development at Heritage Square.
Unhoused people aren't our problem. The lack of living wage jobs, and an adequate stock of affordable housing, are our problems.
ERICH PITCHER
Astoria
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive breaking news?
Would you like to receive our headline news?
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $1
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.