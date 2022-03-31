I am writing in full support of increasing the stock of affordable housing in Clatsop County and within Astoria, more specifically.

Every person deserves to have their basic needs met. I encourage our community to find compassion, empathy and a sense of community care as we consider the development at Heritage Square.

Unhoused people aren't our problem. The lack of living wage jobs, and an adequate stock of affordable housing, are our problems.

ERICH PITCHER

Astoria

