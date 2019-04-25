The Clean Energy Jobs bill, a cap and invest plan, is Oregon's best way to protect against the effects of climate change and grow our economy in the age of clean energy industries.
Clean Energy Jobs only applies to industries that emit 25,000 tons or more of greenhouse gases annually. They will pay a fee, $16 to start, for a permit. Each permit allows the industry to emit one ton of pollution. It's fair for big polluters to pay for their pollution.
The proceeds will be invested into creating clean energy jobs in Oregon, increasing public transit and electric cars, and helping farmers, schools, businesses and homes convert to clean energy and increase energy savings.
There has been much fear-mongering about Clean Energy Jobs. But other places have experience with cap and trade. We have an idea about what will happen. Gas prices did not go up because of cap and trade in California, Quebec, Ontario, or in the states in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a utilities cap and trade.
Another rumor is that Oregon's pulp and paper mill jobs will go to China. But China is working even harder to cap greenhouse gas emissions. China is actually a leader in renewable energy industries.
Thousands of jobs were created under California's cap and trade. The states in the regional initiative have experienced on average 25 percent economic growth since 2009 with thousands of new clean energy jobs. As China understands, clean energy is the largest new market opportunity. Please support Clean Energy Jobs for our future.
LAURA ALLEN
Seaside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.