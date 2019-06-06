We all know it's hard to focus when you're hungry. Having children who are well-fed and not hungry makes a difference in their individual performance, and also how much they are contributing to or disrupting the classroom situation.
Currently there is a bill, SB 727A, that would fund expansion of the Double Up Food Bucks Program, that matches Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) dollars spent on produce at farmers markets around the state.
This program incentivizes the purchase of healthy fruits and vegetables, making sure that all people have access to fresh produce and giving the opportunity for everyone to live a healthy life.
Programs like Double Up Food Bucks not only prevent food insecurity, but also promote healthy eating. This relatively small investment in nutrition will lead to the betterment of the health of all our citizens, but particularly our children.
With the exciting investments on the horizon for schools, the legislature should support SB 727A to help our kids arrive to school ready to learn.
BRIAN BABBITT
Astoria
