I am in favor of House Bill 2020, the Clean Energy Jobs Bill currently in the Oregon legislature. I thank state Rep. Tiffiny Mitchell for supporting it, and I urge state Sen. Betsy Johnson to do the same.
We must reduce our use of fossil fuels, and we must stop large industries from emitting greenhouse gases. The Clean Energy Jobs Bill raises money by making the largest polluters in the state buy permits to emit greenhouse gases.
The money raised will be invested in jobs and technologies that reduce fossil fuel usage, reduce greenhouse gas pollution, and increase energy efficiency. This will provide jobs for Oregonians and grow our economy.
This type of law to reduce pollution is already working in other states where economies are growing and jobs are being created.
Many small businesses are part of the clean energy economy: family-owned construction companies, machine shops, engineering firms, design businesses, solar installers, hardware suppliers, heating and cooling contractors, architects, biofuel refiners and more.
Investments from this program will help them grow and thrive. Now is the time for Oregonians to combat climate change and build the economy of the future.
JOYCE HUNT
Seaside
