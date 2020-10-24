The mayors of Astoria, Cannon Beach, Gearhart and Seaside unanimously oppose Measure 4-205, making Clatsop County a "Second Amendment sanctuary."
Clatsop County Sheriff Matt Phillips and District Attorney Ron Brown have publicly opposed this anti-law and order, anti-law enforcement measure. It ties the hands of county law enforcement.
With few exceptions, it makes it illegal for detectives investigating crimes to track illegal firearms used in the commission of a crime, prevents the county sheriff from seizing as evidence a firearm used to unlawfully menace, and subjects deputies to civil liability penalties for enforcing firearms-related laws supported by the majority of Americans.
Measure 4-205 would put our communities at risk by preventing deputies from executing legal, temporary confiscation of firearms from distraught individuals expressing suicidal or homicidal intent. It would prevent the county’s enforcement of virtually any limitation on firearms or firearms accessories such as silencers.
Though this measure would apply only to county personnel, our cities are directly affected by what happens throughout Clatsop County.
Support local law enforcement. Support law and order. Support our county sheriff and district attorney, and vote "no" on Measure 4-205.
BRUCE JONES
Mayor of Astoria
SAM STEIDEL
Mayor of Cannon Beach
MATTY BROWN
Mayor of Gearhart
JAY BARBER
Mayor of Seaside
