I attended the town hall hosted by the nurses of Columbia Memorial Hospital. They want and deserve a fair contract. They want to work with the CEO Erik Thorsen, and not be shut out. I heard their voices.
I also saw posted displays showing the nurses' names, and how much income they have lost. They're asking for, and deserve, consistent scheduling and economic stability. The board of trustees need to step in and get the CEO back on track to sit down with our nurses, and work to reach a fair contract.
The board members are Constance Waisanen, Nancy McAllister, Mike Autio, Bill Landwehr, Doug Kaup, Heather Seppa, Dr. Kevin Baxter, Dave Nygaard, Dr. Robert Holland, Jean Danforth, Dr. James Heilman and Mark Smith. I know some of the trustees are local business people with employees. I am sure they know how to bargain with their employees in good faith.
Please help our nurses. I support our local nurses.
A. "DIANE" FINUCANE
Warrenton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.