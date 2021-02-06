Thank you for mentioning the Save Our Stages Act in the editorial "Keep our nonprofits in mind" (The Astorian, Jan. 28).
The Save Our Stages Act was passed to provide financial assistance to theaters. Unfortunately, it inadvertently excludes community theaters, whose actors are volunteer, as opposed to paid, performers.
If you like to see productions by the Peninsula Association of Performing Artists, Astor Street Opry Company, Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts and the Coaster Theatre Playhouse, you will be disappointed to know that they are not eligible to apply for this relief funding.
As Save Our Stages is currently written, it requires that performers be paid. Thus, it excludes community theaters whose performers are volunteers who are contributing to their community, and having the opportunity to practice their passion.
Our community theaters' budgets have been decimated at this time, as ticket sales have been obliterated due to health restrictions. Grant revenue, such as through the Save Our Stages Act, has become even more important to preserve their future ability to provide artistic and cultural venues for our communities, and contributing to our local economy.
I have written to U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, bill sponsors Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Sen. John Cornyn, as well as Rep. Suzanne Bonamici and Sen. Jeff Merkley and Sen. Ron Wyden. Please write your own letter in support of our community theaters.
I would welcome sharing details and quick links to make it easy for those wanting to join in advocating for assistance for our cultural venues. Email me at eifxcm@gmail.com, and I will reply with details and links.
TITA MONTERO
Seaside