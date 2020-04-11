So the Seaside beach from the Cove north to the estuary has been closed off to everyone. All beach access points along the Prom have been taped off and posted with signs stating "closed with no access due to COVID-19."
Great, I get it and I support it. The City Council and the mayor finally stepped up and did the right thing.
But, if the Cove is shut down to access, then why are surfers still allowed to access that strip of beach to go surfing? And why did I see, while driving by there the other day, City Council member Seth Morrisey walking back up said beach coming back from surfing?
I guess the rules in place are just for the majority, but don't apply to a select few and the privileged, especially one who had a hand in the closing.
RANDY ANDERSON
Seaside
