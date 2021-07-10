The city of Gearhart spent considerable time and effort identifying locations for a replacement fire station. It was a timely and laudable exercise that considered comments and participation from the local citizens. The proposal ultimately failed.
Gearhart has reacted by endorsing a recently submitted proposal that significantly benefits a developer without benefit, courtesy and time to educate and solicit comment from citizens. The city sent a weak survey essentially asking: "We want it. Will you vote for it? And will you pay for it?"
The proposal allows the developer to double the amount of anticipated housing in that area (surprise, surprise!) effectively doubling the amount of water usage, and doubling the amount of septic, as well as burdening other infrastructure.
Historically, the Gearhart water system costs twice as much as proposed; it currently meets state standards, but has a disagreeable taste. Historically, discussions regarding a sewer system have been aggressively dodged.
Population demands on infrastructure have not been reanalyzed with foresight and awareness of global warming, increased population and increased vehicular traffic.
There are sufficient issues to be redressed before expanding Gearhart's population. High-density population may be trendy, but may also be highly counterproductive.
Is the water system sufficient? Can the wells produce sufficiently in today's warming climate and possible drought conditions? With rising ocean levels, is the saline integration with groundwater or other effluent integration a consideration? What is the effect on traffic and other infrastructure considerations, etc.?
GARY LEWIN
Gearhart