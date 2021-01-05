I'm writing about a surprising occurrence that was reported recently in The New York Times. It turns out that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat, of New York, and Sen. Ted Cruz, a Republican, of Texas, agreed on something.
That something was the fact that the COVID-19 spending bill, which comprises 5,593 (yes, 5,593) pages, was written entirely by a few select congresspersons and staff, was not reviewed by the majority of the Congress, and was presented for a vote with not more than a few hours for any discussion whatsoever.
The original Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which contained the first pandemic stimulus measures, was 335 pages long. It appears that the most recent spending bill contains everything but the kitchen sink.
If our representatives in Congress get only two hours to review a nearly 6,000-page document before voting on it up or down, it is, thus, no small wonder that ordinary citizens feel disconnected and disenfranchised from government.
BARRY PLOTKIN
Astoria
