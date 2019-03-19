I write to highlight suspicious legislation and a growing issue: housing. Senate Bill 621, as proposed by state Sen. Fred Girod, "prohibits local governments from restricting use of lawful dwellings for vacation occupancy,” rendering local government unable to execute legislation in their own communities. This would be a severe overextension of the state's authority.
On March 5, the bill was handed off to the Committee on Business and General Government (of which Sen. Girod is vice-chairman), and no more meetings on the subject of the bill have been announced. However, if the Senate chooses to listen to the outcry of the community, the results could quickly be predicted.
Only 12 testimonies out of the 95 sent to the Oregon Senate were in favor. With the exception of one letter, all of the testimonies praising the bill were written by self-proclaimed vacation rental owners or agencies representing them. This highlights a bias among the group promoting this bill, and in fact, there is another conflict of interest involved — through public record, it can be shown that Sen. Girod owns five vacation rentals in Depoe Bay.
In reviewing all of those letters, it can be seen that residents want their neighborhoods free from short-term renters, and to keep residential areas just that: residential. Tourist dollars are useless if the people meant to be serving those tourists are driven out of Oregon by high living costs and minimal housing, which we can already see in our city.
Love thy neighbor, advocate for affordable housing.
ILLIANA PORTEUR
Astoria
