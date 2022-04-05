The initial problems with short-term rentals are the nuisances, the noise, the dogs, the parties, the traffic and parking.
But move along a bit in time, and it becomes the more serious lack of people living in an area to provide needed services, paid and volunteer services, that tourists just cannot help with.
Tourists don't volunteer at the schools, don't help with the community events, don't volunteer to fight fires. And neither do the short-term rental owners who live elsewhere.
A community becomes like a block of Swiss cheese, with so many holes, where once there was a close-knit fabric of people who helped each other, and knew each other. The holes don’t fill in. They stay open, empty and useless to the community where they exist.
Imagine, instead, that those holes were filled with families. Families who would become productive members of our community. They would volunteer at our schools, our community events, their child's school.
They would live here, work here and thrive here. But when you favor investors over residents, it erodes the community. It creates those holes, and once the holes grow big enough, there is no community left.
Please, Clatsop County commissioners, reconsider your short-sighted plan to make Swiss cheese out of our small, coastal neighborhoods. At their April 13 board meeting at 6 p.m., the commissioners will consider a proposal from the county to change the zoning to allow more short-term rentals — do you want mini-motels next to you?