We went to Seattle to visit friends after COVID-19, and were pleasantly surprised that most businesses allowed fully vaccinated people to enter maskless.
Most took advantage of this but many, including employees, had masks. Being fully vaccinated with a high efficacy helped us feel comfortable not wearing masks.
However, having coffee with friends, one asked, "How do you know people without masks are vaccinated?" It then dawned on me, who cares?
We trust the vaccine will keep us safe from the virulent versions of the virus. People who choose not to get the vaccine do not really impact those of us who did.
COVID-19 variants are now much more infectious and deadly, and many who refuse vaccines have children as part of their life. She then asked, "Are these people forcing their opinion on family as well?"
She then said, "many anti-vaccine advocates also promote anti pro-choice opinions. What a dichotomy, not getting vaccinated impacts those who cannot get the vaccine yet" (children and the immune deficient).
She went on to say, "by catching COVID-19 and/or preventing children and family members from getting vaccinated, seems tantamount to practicing retroactive abortion, and seems patently hypocritical."
So, we now no longer care if an anti-vaccine person waives vaccination. It does not impact the health of most vaccinated people.
However, we hope more people, hesitant to be vaccinated, will take a moment to realize what impact their decision has on loved ones, or those who cannot be vaccinated. Please stay safe out there.
THOMAS SMITH
Warrenton