I take exception to comments made by Dixie Gainer of Nehalem regarding Gov. Kate Brown in the letter "Object strongly" (March 3).

Firstly, she objects to the Legislature granting themselves a pay raise, justified by saying they are doing a terrible job. She offers no examples of the "terrible" job the Legislature is doing.

Second, she claims Gov. Brown is doing a terrible job and, yet again, offers no facts to support this claim.

Thirdly, she mentions job, home and business losses due to COVID-19 restrictions, while Oregon has had some of the lowest numbers of cases and deaths. This seems to support the governor's controls.

If we're to have an open discussion in a public forum, facts and data are a basic part of that.

RICHARD McINTOSH

Astoria

