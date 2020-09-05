Please post a reminder for people showing up at Sunset Beach this weekend for Labor Day: What you bring with you to the beach, take it with you when you leave.
Please don't leave your full doggie bags on the beach. Take your water bottles back with you. Don't be bringing lumber with nails and/or screws in them to burn, as people drive on the beach.
I encourage everyone to bring a garbage bag with them, pick up all of their trash and put it in the garbage at home. If you are jogging and running your pets, and see trash and don't do anything about it, you are part of the problem.
All of the trash left behind ends up in our seafood. Would you want to eat that? Then please pick up everything you bring to the beach, and take it back with you when you leave. Our lives and the lives of the food we eat from the ocean depend on you doing your part.
If you have come from another state or country, we love our clean beaches, and hope you will respect them as we do, and do your part in picking up before you leave.
JANIE MASON
Beaverton
