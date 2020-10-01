Sheriff Matt Phillips, thank you for your thoughtful and articulate guest column, "We have more in common than believed," on Sept. 17.
By taking a stand on a contentious issue like Black Lives Matter, you gave a voice to members of our community who have felt marginalized and alone in their perspective. That takes courage. Equally important, you did so without alienating other groups. That shows leadership.
By emphasizing that your viewpoint "doesn't suggest that the lives of Black people are more important than anyone else's … (nor does it) suggest or support that any other life is less important," you strip away the controversy around the issue.
Hopefully, we can all agree that human life is precious by its very nature. Every person in our society should be able to rely on their fellow citizens, and especially law enforcement, to protect their right to life without regard to race or any other form of bias.
Thank you for confirming your belief that Black Lives Matter equally, and for your tireless service to each and every member of this special community. By looking beyond politics to the core of the issue, you exemplify the balanced leadership that is needed at this time of upheaval.
JAN and WILLIS L. VAN DUSEN
CAROL and DANIEL A. VAN DUSEN
TRUDY VAN DUSEN CITOVIC and DJORDJE CITOVIC
DR. FATIMA VAN DUSEN and WILLIS VAN DUSEN JR.
DR. KRISTIN and CAPT. MATTHEW ZEDWICK
SYDNEY VAN DUSEN and GREG PETERSON
