I just returned from a walk on the beach at Del Rey Beach State Recreation Site. I took note of the speed limit sign. It said 25 mph. This is the speed limit in Astoria.
School zones are 20 mph, when lights are flashing or children are present. Yet at the beach, where pedestrians and children share the same patch of ground, vehicles are allowed to go 25 mph.
What is the logic behind this? As the weather warms, and the crowds on the beach grow, it would seem that a slower speed for vehicles would be safer for all.
JENNIFER NIGHTINGALE
Astoria
comment
To be honest with you, I have never understood why driving on the beach is allowed at all. I won't take my family on these beaches as we're always on the lookout for the next vehicle who may, or may not see us. Not a relaxing time.
