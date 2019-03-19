Our City Council, at its annual goal setting, made homelessness a priority. Towards that goal, I propose that Astoria levy a sales tax on all prepared food and beverages served in restaurants, deli sections of grocery stores, food trucks, markets and convenience stores. Prepared food includes to-go or delivered orders. Because alcohol is taxed by the state, it is not subject to to this tax.
Grocery items like fruits, vegetables, meat, etc., are not taxed. Ashland and Yachats have implemented a 5 percent sales tax on prepared food. We can model our efforts on Ashland's and Yachat's experience. This tax is discretionary tax; if you don’t want to pay it, prepare your own meals.
This tax will effect visitors as well as residents of Astoria. Best of all, it will provide necessary support for important and necessary social services like a daytime drop-in center, which will alleviate some of the negative interactions that occur downtown between the homeless and other citizens.
Recently I've traveled and eaten out in five different states, all of which levied a tax on food; I wasn't dissuaded from eating out. I dislike paying taxes as much as anyone, but I believe that this one is worthwhile. This web page describes the experience of Ashland and Yachats with their sales tax on prepared food: bit.ly/2TLS2z6
I encourage the Astoria City Council to consider this proposal. A tax on prepared food will benefit our homeless neighbors; it is a step in the right direction.
MICHAEL ZAMETKIN
Astoria
