The Sunset Empire Transportation District is a critical resource to many in our community who can’t drive or who do not have a vehicle.
The SETD Board of Directors is comprised of well-intended members, and we want to thank them for their service, but new sets of eyes are needed to reduce the risk of future disasters, such as the recent data loss, service cut backs, and expensive recovery costs.
Please vote for Larry Taylor, who can add much to help run the county’s public transportation system.
Larry Taylor will bring to the SETD board over 26 years of project and people management experience. He has given countless hours to this community, co-founding and managing several organizations. He has served on numerous boards in Astoria and Portland.
As a registered parliamentarian, his knowledge of parliamentary procedure will make him an effective member, and invaluable in ensuring the SETD meetings are run fairly.
I strongly encourage your vote for Larry Taylor, Sunset Empire Transportation District Board.
BOB WESTERBERG
Astoria
