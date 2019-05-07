I support Larry Taylor for Position 1 on the Sunset Empire Transportation District Board. Larry's two decades of experience as a manager for a high-tech firm in the Willamette Valley (now retired) make him a great asset for the district.
He understands complex, involved budgeting, is a skilled negotiator, has a level head and is uniformly considerate in working with others. He shows respect to others both in the workplace and in less formal settings.
He is committed to working to expand and upgrade the services the district provides, and understands how critical reliable and safe bus service is for those who depend on the local transit system to help them shop, get to work, attend classes and access medical providers.
He is patient, very articulate, meets others on an even keel, is very forthright and handles difficult people with great skill. I can strongly recommend him for the Sunset Empire Transportation District Board.
DAVE KRUGER
Astoria
