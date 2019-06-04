As you may have heard, the Red for Ed program had about 25,000 teachers, students and others marching through downtown Portland and more places, demanding a change in educational funding ("Oregon teachers walk out for more funding," May 8, The Astorian).
Teachers are not being paid enough, while kids are not getting the supplies they need in order to learn. This is a real problem. Without the funds, schools cannot function properly.
Teachers already know that they’re not going to become rich from being a teacher — they do it because they love the job and kids. I believe someone who loves seeing people succeed deserves the right to be funded, and well paid.
TRISTIN WALLACE
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.