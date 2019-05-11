Recently, my wife and I enjoyed the annual talent show at Astor Elementary School, which our granddaughters attend. What a wonderful experience.
A diverse group of kindergartners through second graders conquered butterflies in their stomachs and stepped up to the mike. It took courage to stand up in front of the crowd of students and parents and do whatever little part of the show they could.
Kudos to Principal Kate Gohr and the Astor staff, especially counselor Meche Brownlow , for teaching the important lessons in life and self-confidence that are not limited to books.
Public schools and good teachers are producing the future citizens of our country and indeed our world. Thanks for doing a great job.
TED MESSING
Astoria
