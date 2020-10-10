Letter: Team mask Oct 10, 2020 44 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I'm voting for the team whose members wear their masks, as recommended, whenever people get together.DAVE CUNDIFF, M.D.Ilwaco, Washington Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dave Cundiff Left Message Ilwaco Politics Mask Washington Team People Get Together Dave Cundiff Letter Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan dies after jumping from Astoria BridgeState discloses virus outbreak at Astoria school construction siteAstoria sides with developer on live-work unitsAuthorities investigating death behind CostcoCounty places moratorium on businesses in rights of wayPolitics flare in online classroomsCounty reports three new virus casesClatsop County placed on virus watch listCounty wants to take lead on virus outbreak responseDeaths: Oct. 6, 2020 Images Videos CommentedAt Astoria Column, Trump message no longer set in stone (4)Parents look to home-school as an option during the pandemic (2)Guest Column: Protect our gun rights (2)Guest Column: Forests, facts and our future (1)Guest Column: We have more in common than believed (1)Letter: Red flags (1)Oregon Health Authority to host town hall on Pacific Seafood outbreak (1)Major virus outbreak hits Pacific Seafood (1)Northwest Oregon Housing Authority director resigns (1)Letter: Long haul (1)
