When no should mean yes! Vote "yes" on Measure 4-221. Any other vote will make life harder for all citizens who live full-time and seek employment in Clatsop County. Not "Everyone" (the "no" folks) for the coast is agreeable to disrupting the sanctity and safety of the unincorporated homes, farms, etc.
Simply put, this attempt is a terrible plan, and will only make the permanent housing problem grow, and become less and less affordable for working families.
We've lived in our home for 40 years. We chose to live in our home based on it being in a neighborhood, a place safe and pleasant for raising our children. We did not choose to buy a place next to a motel or vacation timeshare. Putting vacation rentals on property historically designated for residences and working farms is wrong. Vote "yes" and protect housing.
There are many parcels that remain available for commercial activity, and there are already areas zoned for vacation activity; don't let outside investors destroy our county. Vote "yes."
And no, "Everyone," allowing you to exploit our community will not help one bit in addressing housing and the homeless crisis, as you state. If that were the case, you would be putting these properties into the full-time rental pool and working with the Northwest Oregon Housing Authority to find homes for the many workers seeking affordable housing.
The "no" measure is deceitful. Vote "yes" and send the carpetbaggers packing.