When no should mean yes! Vote "yes" on Measure 4-221. Any other vote will make life harder for all citizens who live full-time and seek employment in Clatsop County. Not "Everyone" (the "no" folks) for the coast is agreeable to disrupting the sanctity and safety of the unincorporated homes, farms, etc.

Simply put, this attempt is a terrible plan, and will only make the permanent housing problem grow, and become less and less affordable for working families.

