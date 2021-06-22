A Realtor joins a Clatsop County Board of Commissioners video meeting and says, to the effect, "give me $6 million, and I can make all your dreams (jobs and taxes) come true."
Can the board be so naïve as to believe this? Can the board also believe a project will come in at budget, and on time, in the inflationary real world?
The competition for new manufacturing locations is Hillsboro, with better access to roads and airports. The $6 million would be better spent building five day care centers in Cannon Beach, Seaside, Warrenton, Astoria and Knappa.
Those centers are desperately needed now by our working families, who already live and pay taxes in the county. People can't go to work until the children are cared for.
To hope that the $6 million North Coast Business Park build-out becomes a reality is a terrible strategy.
MATHEW PARDES
Astoria