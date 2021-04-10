Overturning of the jury's decision by the appellate court in the Kirk Cazee case has been terrible for our community.
Cazee did real damage to a lot of people in the community. He prowled our neighborhood for a couple of years after the first reports to the sheriff's office. The victims, known and unknown, and the community, are worse off for this development in the conviction of this perverted individual.
I understand he has been held on different federal charges, which brings some hope for a more just outcome for all those involved through the years.
It does not create an ounce of relief for victims here, and what they have to endure as a consequence of his perversions. Neither does it add to the justice system's appearance of fairness for these young victims.
If there is a successful trial, there is some solace perhaps, but hollow for our families at the coast. More worrisome is the outcome. While we are provided assurances that the federal case is strong, we had the same assurances from Clatsop County. That leaves the outcome in question for any of us who have been through this already.
If ever released, puffed up with charisma and a false but real sense of intellectual superiority, and without any moral compass, he will surely be out on his nighttime prowls.
I hope the appellate court thought long and hard on their decision. It has been terrible for the victims that Cazee admitted he hurt in his final address to the court in Astoria.
JIM CASTNER
Warrenton