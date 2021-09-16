The news out of Texas for me is sad but not surprising ... age helps. Abortion will never be eliminated, only made inconvenient and more bloody in some cases, especially for the young and those without resources or help and quickly taken advantage of.
A Texas-Taliban approach, based on control, forces us to ask how at six weeks pregnant this will be enforced. Do we look at menstrual pads? Check the toilet for unusual blood clots? And while there look for coffee or alcohol — both associated with miscarriages or spontaneous abortion. Also reduce all possible stress. No horseback riding or running, simply stay in bed safe if your cycle is irregular or call the Texas Taliban for instructions.
Women are not to be trusted to make good choices. Cover them, confuse them and control them. It works for awhile until it doesn't.
So we're glad to be out of Afghanistan to be able to focus on those closer to home ...Texas. No place away ...women undeterred only underestimated.
Yes, this is not new for women. Trying to control and cover up women's bodies with restrictive legislation or burkas feels the same. Not allowing women their place, a place that could help restore balance in an unstable world.
Women now watching the future of the Taliban — and Texas — but women do not lose track of the continuum and the cycles our bodies connect with.
Men might fear this inherent knowledge, but cannot quite cover it up. It spills over and the river flows.