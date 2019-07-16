I had the pleasure of attending the Fourth of July festivities in Warrenton. I was extremely impressed with the friendliness and the welcoming attitude I received. Everyone I met was so nice, and warm. It was like a trip back in time; the patriotism and kindness like in the "good old days" is alive and flourishing in your lovely town.
The parade was great fun. Such a wide variety of participants, and the military presence was a welcome sight. No protests, no standing on the flag. Only standing for the flag. When the veterans came by, everyone stood and cheered.
I want to thank Jake Wright's family for inviting me to join them, and I look forward to making this an annual event for my family. Thank you, Warrenton, for showing me that small-town America still exists, and is alive in your town.
DAWN WHITE
Tualatin
