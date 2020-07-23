A great big thank you to Robert Dorn of Hyak Maritime, and all the other business owners, who generously and thoughtfully provided our local Independence Day fireworks show. And thanks also to our mayor, for his cooperation in the project.
My wife and I truly enjoyed wrapping up the Fourth of July viewing this very traditional way of celebrating the birth of our great nation. We have enjoyed traveling internationally, but are grateful to call the U.S. our home, and to be living in Astoria for her birthday celebration.
JOHN SLIVKOFF
Astoria
