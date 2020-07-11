Letter: Thank you Jul 11, 2020 1 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Just a quick thank you to Astoria, and those behind the Fourth of July fireworks. It was great for the community!JOHN LANSINGHammond Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Quick Fireworks Fourth Of July John Lansing Letter Community Hammond Thank Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesA surprise Fourth of July fireworks show marks holiday in AstoriaWarrenton Deep Sea closes, surprising staff and customersAstoria extends virus emergency by two monthsEveryday People: Woman keeps her son’s memory aliveNew bake shop and market opens in AstoriaGospel tent gathering planned in Astoria amid virus restrictionsNew virus cases include parks worker in SeasideAstoria man dies in motorcycle crashCounty reports new coronavirus caseOregon Health Authority will conduct contact tracing in Pacific Seafood virus case Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedMasks required in county starting July 1 to control virus (7)Warrenton police officer placed on leave after reports he mocked Floyd's death (6)Astoria police chief addresses defund movement, use of force concerns (6)Seaside city councilor challenges government response to the coronavirus (4)New mental health center opens in Astoria (3)Under pressure from virus, schools plan a placeholder year (3)Everyday People: Seaside man finds meaning in Vietnam memorial (2)Sunset Lake RV park reaches settlement with former tenant (2)Letter: Taking note (2)Guest Column: Fight racism wherever we find it (2)
