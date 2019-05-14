Around the month of March our community suffered from a rather large landslide on U.S. Highway 30 near mile marker 95. For many days this portion of road had limited access. One lane was shut down during rush hours due to the sediment slide covering half the road.
This is a recurring issue in this portion of the highway. We, as a community, have seen several slides within the last few years. Although they are common, they seem to have become more frequent. I would like to say thanks to all the people for their hard work in making our highway fully accessible once again, and much less dangerous.
LILY ROBERTS
Astoria
