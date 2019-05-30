I just want to take a moment to say thank you to everyone who helped out with the landslide by Emerald Heights before it got too out of hand. It was close to blocking the whole road at one point in time.
It was nice to see when they started to haul dirt and debris out of there. Now that it is done, and I don't have to worry about a slide in the road, it looks really nice. The crews all did a really nice job on this project.
TREYE SMITH
Astoria
