A fabulous conversation about Astoria’s future occurred at the City Council meeting on Feb. 18. The topic was Astoria’s development code: what we want Astoria to look like in the future, what views we want to save, what the right scale is for future development, how we honor our historic heritage, and how we best welcome businesses that prosper as well as benefit Astoria.
In just a week, Friends of the Astoria Waterfront gathered more than 400 signatures on their petition asking the City Council to protect Astoria’s waterfront. To our delight, we learned that Mayor Bruce Jones had read all the online petitioners’ comments.
Councilor Roger Rocka proposed changing the code from 45 feet (4 stories) to 28 feet (two stories) in the Bridge Vista area. When this idea was then embraced by the rest of the council, the audience applauded. We praise the City Council for listening to the public.
Now there's a real possibility of a code that will preserve the views of the Columbia River for residents, maintain views for tourist to continue visiting and provide an attractive location for businesses.
Changing the development code is a step-by-step process. Please contact the Planning Commission and City Council to urge them to approve the 28-foot maximum in the final version of the development code.
Pamela Alegria
Friends of the Astoria Waterfront
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.