As the school year winds down, I'd like to take this opportunity to thank the faculty and staff at Seaside Heights Elementary School for supporting the Start Making A Reader Today (SMART) reading program this past year.
It has been an honor to work with them as site coordinator. I especially want to thank my tremendous volunteers for their dedication to the program, and to the students.
As fall approaches, I encourage North Coast residents to consider volunteering and supporting this excellent program. Thanks again, to everyone.
JAN MATTHEWS
Seaside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.