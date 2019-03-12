After reading the letter to the editor "Don't support gillnetting" (The Daily Astorian, March 7), I'd like to remind readers that Measure 81 was voted out by all of Oregon, but was pushed through, anyway, by our governor.
Our community was built by gillnetters and loggers, and many families are still supported by these industries. There is factual proof in black and white that gillnets are selective. Groups like the Coastal Conservation Association guide services and sport fishing groups want all the fish for themselves, while the gillnetting community wants to share with everybody.
It just shows the greed that surrounds us. The groups mentioned just keep coming up with new excuses every time one of their schemes is proven false. Where does it stop?
I applaud The Daily Astorian for supporting something that is very important to its community.
MARK HIPPENSTEEL
Warrenton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.