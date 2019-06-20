We would like to thank the community of Cannon Beach and the Seaside School District for being so supportive of the Cannon Beach History Center & Museum and our decision to purchase the former Cannon Beach Elementary School property.
The museum had hoped to restore the gymnasium and create a cultural event center for the community of Cannon Beach. Over the past few months it has become clear that our timeline for this purchase must be pushed back. We hope to approach the school district in the future, but for now, we must focus our energy on the museum and its collections.
We can’t believe the amount of support we’ve received from area nonprofits, the Clatsop-Nehalem tribes, the National Parks, the North Coast Land Conservancy and the Tourism and Arts commission.
Thank you all, from all of us at the Cannon Beach History Center & Museum.
Executive director, Cannon Beach History Center & Museum
