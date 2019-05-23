As a voter in Clatsop County, I want to publicly thank the county commissioners and the county clerk, Tracie Krevanko, for the Voters' Pamphlet, issued for the first time in many years in an off-year election.
Although the Voters' Pamphlet created more work for the county clerk’s office, and extra expense for the county, I feel that it was very worthwhile. I was very pleased to be able to read about the candidates who filed a statement for the pamphlet. It certainly made the process of informing myself about the candidates easier.
I hope that all Clatsop County voters were equally pleased to have another tool at hand while filling in their ballots.
MARY BETH COTTLE
Cannon Beach
