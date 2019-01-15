I'm writing to thank the Seaside Rotary and volunteers for their wonderful generosity to the children of Seaside this past Christmas. Those children, and their families, were given gifts donated by the community and coordinated into an event that will be remembered for many years to come.
This Christmas was better for so many because of the care and efforts of the Rotarians, an outstanding group of people. Thank you again.
BARB MILLER
Seaside
