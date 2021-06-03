I nearly tripped on a "service" animal at the local hardware store. Said pooch was one of a pair that were exiting the hardware store as I was fumbling my mask on to enter the establishment.
What got me to thinking was the fact the couple, who each had their service animal on a leash, were walking out of the store with nothing but their dogs' leashes in their hands. Obviously, they had ordered some unknown product, sought some unknown product or found some unknown place for their service animals to relieve themselves.
Why else would two people take two large animals into a hardware store and leave empty-handed?
I'll admit it was a normal day at the coast (it was raining), but to consider that the neighborhood hardware store has now become the new doggie park was almost in the realm of belief. I mean, San Francisco has map apps showing places in that city where homeless people tend to, well, go number two on the sidewalks.
I don’t think it impossible that some sinister out-of-state hooligans might want to take out their emotions on the corporate world via alternative means.
Either that, or there might be some logical reason that two grown adults needed two clumsy hounds pulling the entire entourage through a crowded hardware store.
I have no dogs, but I can't imagine navigating either of my cats around people scurrying for plywood or weed killer. Heaven forbid someone bring in a "service" canine.
MATT JANES
Jeffers Gardens