The city of Warrenton is facing rapid growth and a housing shortage. Development practices of the past, consisting of a handshake and a wink, can no longer be tolerated.
The preservation of locally significant wetlands and valued natural resources, which makes the greater Clatsop Plains area attractive to residents and visitors alike, are at risk. The pending Clear Lake Development proposed by Sandridge Construction should have been held accountable to meet city, county and state requirements prior submitting their proposal.
The Planning Commission erred in their decision to preliminarily approve the development. The developer’s history of wetland violations, factual inaccuracies of supporting documents, the lack of proper permits and incomplete information were not considered. Two members of the Planning Commission were absent from the meetings where the development proposal was reviewed.
Responsible development and sustainable conservation should go hand-in-hand. We ask the Warrenton City Commission to overturn the Planning Commission’s decision and deny the development at their June 25 meeting. It’s time to send a message that a handshake must be earned.
Smith Lake Improvement Inc. Board
NANCY LEDGERWOOD
SANDY TAGLIAVENTO
KAY BARTHOLOMEW
TERRY STEVENS
Warrenton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.