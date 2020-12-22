I would like to take the time, on behalf of the Columbia River Symphony nonprofit organization, to thank all of the participants, including those behind the scenes and the surrounding communities, for supporting the musical arts for our latest Holiday Winter Community Concert.
Musicians and nonmusicians from all parts of the world — including a U.S. Coast Guard musician serving in the Middle East in Afghanistan at the time of his recording — worked together, remotely and with COVID-19 safety protocols and social-distancing practices in place, to put forth this memorable community concert for all.
The symphony would also like to give a big thank you to Jennifer Crockett, executive director of the Liberty Theatre, for all of her support and work to assist in pushing this project forward. Another big thank you goes out to Justin Grafton and Emily Engdahl for their dedication and encouragement with editing this entire concert.
The importance of supporting the arts, local and afar, are more important now than ever before. For whatever medium an artist may choose to utilize to express themselves, know most importantly that it allows us all to look inwards and laugh, cry and feel all of the emotions that define us as individual human beings.
Please continue to support this community effort by following us and sharing this concert on columbiariversymphony.org, and consider making a donation to our 501(c)(3) nonprofit.
The arts live on. Columbia River Symphony — It's What Feelings Sound Like.
CORY PEDERSON
Astoria
