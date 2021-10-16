Letter: The big lie Oct 16, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save It was my understanding that someone who continues to deny empirical reality was very likely exhibiting signs of emotional decline or mental illness.When will the American Psychiatric Association declare that this is not "opinion" but, in fact, this is not normal?DONNA LEE ROLLINSAstoria Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags American Psychiatric Association Donna Lee Rollins Mental Illness Opinion Letter Sign Decline Big Lie Reality Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesJohnson to run for governor as an independentHotelier prevails in permit dispute with the cityDeath: Oct. 9, 2021For the homeless, a lifeboat in downtown AstoriaObituary: Kreed Gene Tibbitts SecordNew hotel proposed on Astoria riverfrontCounty to offer monoclonal antibody treatment for virusCouple who died after boat capsized identifiedPandemic knocked some students off trackCounty clarifies state's disclosure of virus death Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.