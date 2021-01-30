A new year, new administration, new call to unity, healing and civility. Have not most of us wanted this through four grueling years of unrest?
Where was this call when violence erupted the moment former President Donald Trump took office? Can we only have unity and heal if we think alike? Oh, that we could respectfully agree to disagree.
It's a bitter pill to swallow this "new call" coming from those who have demonized the former administration with any and all supporters for the past four years.
Sadly, a local respected community leader, Lisa Lamping, recently had her home vandalized and hateful lies spewed over social media simply for peacefully exercising her support of former President Trump.
Countless intelligent, kind and good people of integrity are fearful of voicing their views because of the intolerance and vitriol so pervasive today.
How can this be? We all owe it to ourselves, to each other, to the founding ideals of this great nation to treat others with respect, honor and kindness; regardless of our differing views.
We are a nation founded on freedoms that can only exist with responses birthed from "treating others as we would have them treat us." We are called to pray for our leaders, and all those in authority, so we can lead peaceful lives.
This call must cross any, and all, political, social and spiritual divides. Anything less breeds hate. Walk your talk, "be the change you want to see."
HARLEY and TONI MIETHE
Svensen