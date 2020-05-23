I have experienced the full gamut of emotions regarding this pandemic, but nothing has surprised me more than how much we took for granted in those good old prepandemic days. Sure, we all had problems to deal with, but it didn't include being afraid to go outside or getting too close to people.
As I seek to find hope amid all the pain and suffering, I have come to realize that this pandemic has important lessons to offer us that our society could benefit from.
The most important is that we are truly a global village, or as they say on TV, "We are all in this together." This virus does not discriminate across borders, age, sex, race or lifestyle. We are all neighbors, whether they live next door or thousands of miles from here.
Another lesson is for us to be more compassionate and caring for the vulnerable among us, whether it's seniors who are living in group housing, those who have serious medical conditions or those who have fewer opportunities to avoid the virus, like the homeless.
Finally, because we are sheltering in place, there are very few cars on the road; the air hasn't been this clean for more than a century. Those who are able to work from home should continue to do so.
My hope is that at this pivotal time in human history we will learn these lessons from the pandemic, and it will lead to a more equitable and civil society.
CAROLYN EADY
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.