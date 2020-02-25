For most of my adult life I've been under the impression that the verb "implode" meant a reduction in mass, dynamic or inert. But the local maven of true politics ("Finally ashamed," The Astorian, Feb. 13) has disabused me of my error.
When the Republicans lost their majority in the House of Representatives in 2017, they had exploded and purified themselves of some of their more putrid numbers. Now, if the long-tenured, titanic champion of truth is about to be Rushed from this earth, the explosion is enhanced.
If the American people should terminate the lease of the current inhabitant of the White House this fall, the explosion would be nearly complete. And the "bleeding-heart" Democrats would "implode" even more thoroughly.
ERHARD GROSS
Astoria
