The sky is falling! In front-page articles and an opinion piece in The Astorian, the minions promoting the timber industry's call for more logging on our public land than the current habitat conservation plan allows have chimed in. State Rep. Cyrus Javadi wrote for the newspaper that the habitat conservation plan will, among other economic horrors, "literally defund the police."
That familiar Republican rhetoric and political payback aside, there is no doubt that funding for the counties will decrease with the onset of the habitat conservation plan. But Clatsop County has an emergency contingency fund that could compensate losses for a year until the state Legislature finds a way of providing alternative funding that doesn’t involve logging on state land.
The most obvious long-term solution is a reinstatement of the severance tax that the timber industry paid until the early 1990s. That tax alone covered most of the funding for the counties. Investigative reporting by The Oregonian and ProPublica found that the timber tax cuts of the early 1990s have since cost the counties at least $3 billion in lost revenue.
It's time to start working with the state to find solutions to funding the counties. That begins with recognizing the habitat conservation plan for what it is: a good-faith effort to protect counties and the timber industry from federal environmental lawsuits, while meeting the state's climate goals, protecting habitat and water sources and increasing recreational opportunities for the public.