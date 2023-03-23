The sky is falling! In front-page articles and an opinion piece in The Astorian, the minions promoting the timber industry's call for more logging on our public land than the current habitat conservation plan allows have chimed in. State Rep. Cyrus Javadi wrote for the newspaper that the habitat conservation plan will, among other economic horrors, "literally defund the police."

That familiar Republican rhetoric and political payback aside, there is no doubt that funding for the counties will decrease with the onset of the habitat conservation plan. But Clatsop County has an emergency contingency fund that could compensate losses for a year until the state Legislature finds a way of providing alternative funding that doesn’t involve logging on state land.

