The idea that putting fencing or netting on the Astoria Bridge would have any effect on suicides makes no sense.

Most suicides are with guns, yet we don't make new gun laws or even enforce many we have.

There are many high places available for jumpers in our county.

Every jumper has problems they feel can't be resolved. This is where the help is needed.

Oregon comes in last for availability of mental health care.

Let's put that money where it will do the most good.

DORIS LARREMORE

Astoria

